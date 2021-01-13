Three flights carrying coronavirus vaccines land at Delhi airport

-
Three flights carrying COVID-19 vaccines from Pune and Hyderabad landed at the Delhi airport on Wednesday, its spokesperson said.
"An Air India plane from Hyderabad arrived at 8.40 am with three boxes for Kurukshetra. A Vistara plane from Hyderabad arrived at around 10.30 am with three boxes for Delhi," the spokesperson noted.
A SpiceJet flight from Pune arrived at 10.40 am with 12 boxes for Bareilly, 13 boxes for Meerut and nine boxes for Agra.
India started movement of vaccines on Tuesday. The vaccination drive across the country will begin on Saturday.
The Delhi airport's spokesperson said an IndiGo flight is scheduled to come to Delhi from Mumbai with three boxes of vaccines in transit to Dimapur and a Vistara flight from Hyderabad with three boxes in transit to Lucknow will arrive on Thursday.
