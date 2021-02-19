Three militants, policeman killed in encounters in Kashmir's Budgam

-
Three unidentified militants and a policeman were killed in two separate encounters in Budgam and Shopian districts of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Friday.
Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Zanigam village in the Beerwah area of Budgam district following information about the presence of militants there, the officials said.
They said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire towards security forces' positions.
Two policemen were injured in the gunbattle. They were rushed to a hospital here for treatment but one of them succumbed, the officials said.
In another encounter at Badigam in Shopian district, three militants were killed by security forces, they said.
The officials said identity and group affiliation of the slain ultras is being ascertained.
