Proposed National Research Foundation gets Rs 2,000 crore in Budget
Business Standard

Nothing is impossible for youngsters of India, says Modi at Jaipur Mahakhel

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said nothing is impossible for the youngsters of India and they are being encouraged to pursue a career in sports

Narendra Modi

Press Trust of India  |  Jaipur 

PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said nothing is impossible for the youngsters of India and they are being encouraged to pursue a career in sports.

He was addressing participants of 'Jaipur Mahakhel' via videoconferencing.

The 'Jaipur Mahakhel' (mega sport) is being organised by Lok Sabha MP from Jaipur Rural and former Union minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore.

The event, which focuses on Kabaddi this year, started on National Youth Day on January 12. It has witnessed the participation of more than 6,400 youths and sportspersons from more than 450 gram panchayats, municipalities and wards of all eight legislative assembly regions of Jaipur Rural constituency.

"Nothing is impossible for the young generation of young India. We are encouraging youngsters to pursue a career in sports. Initiatives like TOPS (Target Olympic Podium Scheme) are benefitting the youngsters in preparing for major sporting events," Modi said.

"'Jaipur Mahakhel' is a celebration of sporting talent and such efforts increase curiosity for sports," he said, adding that Rajasthan is known for the enthusiasm and potential of its youth.

First Published: Sun, February 05 2023. 16:38 IST

