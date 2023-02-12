To promote tourism, Uttarakhand CM to stay at a homestay in with locals

In a bid to promote homestays in Uttarakhand, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami will be staying tonight in the house of locals at Rawat Village of Pauri Garhwal district.

Homestay is a form of hospitality and lodging whereby visitors share a residence with a local of the area (host) to which they are travelling.

"People are accepting homestay as it generates employment," CM told ANI, adding that the number of homestays will increase in the coming time.

The Chief Minister said that this also brings laurels to the state and people like to stay in homestays to connect with nature and culture.

Earlier in the day, Dhami inaugurated the 'Chief Minister Antyodaya Free Gas Refill Scheme' from Kandolia Maidan in Pauri Garhwal district.

The CM also laid the foundation stone and inaugurated development works worth Rs 94 crore 28 lakhs related to the development works of the district.

