Tomato prices to stabilise in southern states in two weeks: Union Food Secy

-
ALSO READ
DAMEPL seeks HC order to DMRC to deposit Rs 6,208 cr available in escrow
Services on Delhi Metro's Blue Line delayed due to signaling issue
Retail prices of tomato skyrocket up to Rs 77/kg in metros barring Delhi
SC upholds Delhi HC order directing DMRC to pay arbitral award to DAMEPL
Delhi Metro gets approval to remove more than 3,000 trees for new track
-
Union Food Secretary Sudhanshu Pandey on Thursday said retail tomato prices should stablise in the next two weeks in southern states, where the rates have increased sharply due to crop damage owing to local rains.
As per the data maintained by the consumer affairs ministry, retail tomato prices are ruling between Rs 50 and 106 per kg in several locations. The same situation prevails in Maharasthra as well.
Barring Delhi, where tomato is being sold at Rs 40 per kg, retail prices in other metro cities were ruling high on June 2. Tomato was sold at Rs 77 per kg in Mumbai and Kolkata, and at Rs 60 per kg in Chennai on Thursday, the data showed.
"In Delhi, tomato prices are stable. In southern India, prices have risen because of the damage to the crop due to local rains," Pandey told reporters.
Actual production and arrivals are more. There is no problem on the production side, he said, adding that the government has discussed this matter with states.
"It (prices) should stablise in the next two weeks," he added.
The secretary also mentioned that even onion production and procurement is ahead of the last year's schedule.
"We have already procured 52,000 tonne so far from the rabi season which is far more than the last year's 30,000 tonne," he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU