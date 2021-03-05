Top headlines: PM Modi praises PLI scheme; Mamata to contest from Nandigram

PLI may boost India's manufacturing output by $520 bn in 5 yrs: PM

Prime Minister on Friday said production linked incentive (PLI) scheme, which is aimed at boosting domestic manufacturing and exports, is expected to increase the country's production by $520 billion in the next five years. Addressing a webinar on PLI scheme, organised by Department of Industry and International Trade (DPIIT) and NITI Aayog, through video conference, Modi said the government is continuously carrying out reforms to boost domestic manufacturing. In this year's Budget, about Rs 2 lakh crore was earmarked for the for the next five years and "there is an expectation that the scheme would result in increasing the production by about $520 billion in the next five years", he said. Read more

releases TMC list for 291 assembly seats

West Bengal Chief Minister Friday released the list of Trinamool Congress candidates for the upcoming assembly polls for 291 seats with emphasis on youths, minority, women and backward communities. "I will be contesting from Nandigram, my party colleague Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay will be contesting from Bhawanipore seat," she said. Read more

Hike in platform ticket cost 'temporary': Railways

The recent hike in platform ticket cost in some stations is a "temporary" measure and is aimed at preventing crowding during the coronavirus pandemic, the railways clarified on Friday. Cost of platform tickets has been increased by up to Rs 50 in some stations recently. Read more

European stocks slide after Powell remarks

Rising US bond yields put European equities under pressure again on Friday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's remarks failed to soothe investor concerns about a recent surge in borrowing costs. The pan-European STOXX 600 fell 0.7%, with shares of travel, media, and financial services companies leading the declines. Read more

Centre's regulations don't have provisions to take action against digital platforms: SC

The Friday said the Centre's guidelines on regulating social media do not have any provision for taking appropriate action against digital platforms showing inappropriate content. It also granted protection from arrest to Amazon Prime Video's India head Aparna Purohit in FIRs lodged over web series Tandav. A bench comprising justices Ashok Bhushan and R S Reddy also issued notice to the Uttar Pradesh government on Purohit's plea for anticipatory bail in FIRs on Tandav series. Read more