Give probe into car found near Ambani's house to NIA: Fadnavis

BJP leader on Friday demanded that the probe into the explosives-laden car found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence in be handed over to the Investigation Agency (NIA).

He was speaking in the state Legislative Assembly on the issue of the law and order situation in the state.

Fadnavis said there are a number of coincidences that lead to suspicion in the Ambani threat case.

The owner of the vehicle and a police official had a telephonic conversation as well, the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly said.

"That police official was the first to reach the spot outside Ambani's residence instead ofthe personnel of the local police station and crime branchofficials," Fadnavis said.

The former chief minister said the owner left the vehicle in Thane and came to Crawford Market in south Mumbai, which is close to the police commissionarate.

"The owner of the vehicle met a person at Crawford Market. Who is that? The vehicle owner lives in Thane and the police official who was the first to reach the spot also lives in Thane," he said.

"So many coincidences lead to suspicion and hence the probe must by handed over to the NIA," he said.

Fadnavis also said it was the duty of the government to ensure there is no threat to the lifeof the owner of the vehicle.

A Scorpio with gelatin sticks was found parked on Carmichael Road near 'Antilia', the multi-storey residence of Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries, last week.