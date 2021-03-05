Give probe into car found near Ambani's house to NIA: Fadnavis

-
ALSO READ
Explosives scare near Ambani's house: cops looking for other car
SUV with explosives found near Ambani's house had been stolen: cops
Explosives scare near Mukesh Ambani's house: ACP to head probe team
Vehicle with explosive substance found near Mukesh Ambani's house in Mumbai
Jaish-ul-Hind behind explosives-laden SUV near Ambani's house: Police
-
BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Friday demanded that the probe into the explosives-laden car found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence in Mumbai be handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).
He was speaking in the state Legislative Assembly on the issue of the law and order situation in the state.
Fadnavis said there are a number of coincidences that lead to suspicion in the Ambani threat case.
The owner of the vehicle and a police official had a telephonic conversation as well, the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly said.
"That police official was the first to reach the spot outside Ambani's residence instead ofthe personnel of the local police station and crime branchofficials," Fadnavis said.
The former chief minister said the owner left the vehicle in Thane and came to Crawford Market in south Mumbai, which is close to the police commissionarate.
"The owner of the vehicle met a person at Crawford Market. Who is that? The vehicle owner lives in Thane and the police official who was the first to reach the spot also lives in Thane," he said.
"So many coincidences lead to suspicion and hence the probe must by handed over to the NIA," he said.
Fadnavis also said it was the duty of the government to ensure there is no threat to the lifeof the owner of the vehicle.
A Scorpio with gelatin sticks was found parked on Carmichael Road near 'Antilia', the multi-storey residence of Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries, last week.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU