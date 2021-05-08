Total lockdown in Tamil Nadu for two weeks: What's allowed and what's not

Amid rising COVID-19 cases, the government on Saturday announced a 'complete lockdown' for two weeks from May 10 to control the spread of the disease.

According to a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office on Saturday, the lockdown will come into effect at 4 am on May 10 and will be in force till 4 am on May 24.

In order to help people prepare for the lockdown, all shops and establishments are being allowed to stay open from 6 am to 9 pm on May 8 (Saturday) and May 9 (Sunday), it said.

As per the statement, all shops except those selling grocery, vegetables, meat and fish are banned from operations and are allowed to function only from 6 am till noon.

It stated that TASMAC liquor shops will remain fully shut during the lockdown period.

"Only takeaways and parcel services will be allowed in restaurants. Tea shops are allowed to be open only till 12 noon. Those staying in hotels will have to be served food in their rooms," read the statement.

It further informed that hotels and lodges will not be open to the public, adding that they will be open only for business visitors and for medical reasons.

All events including entertainment, social, political, educational, sports in closed and open-air arenas are banned, said the statement issued by the CMO.

It also said that beauty salons, spas, saloons etc are prohibited to function across the state and all recreation clubs, bars, auditoriums, amusement parks, meeting halls are banned from operations.

"No state government offices except secretariat, health and family welfare department, revenue department, disaster management, police, home guards, fire and rescue services, prisons, district administration, district trade centres, electricity, water, local body authorities, forest department, treasuries, social welfare and women's rights departments will function during the lockdown. These restrictions will be in force for the offices of the Union government also," said the statement.

The statement also mentioned that all private establishments, except those provided with exemptions, are prohibited from functioning from their office spaces and they shall instruct employees to work from home.

As per the statement, inter-district and intra-district bus services run by the government and private players are prohibited. Taxi services and auto services are also not allowed to operate.

Those travelling to important weddings, funerals, interviews and job opportunities and hospitals can travel with the required documents/proof, it added.

The statement further read, "All e-commerce services except those that supply food (Swiggy, Zomato) and Dunzo will be prohibited during the complete lockdown. Street food vendors will not be allowed to operate."

It stated that vegetable and flower shops on the footpaths are allowed to be open till 12 noon, adding that ration shops will be open till 12 noon.

Courts and judicial offices will be allowed to function, continuous process industries and industries manufacturing essential commodities are allowed to operate, said the statement.

It also said that banks, insurance companies are allowed to operate with 50 per cent staff.

As per the Union Health Ministry, on Friday reported 24,898 new COVID-19 cases. It had 1,31,468 active cases untill yesterday, as per government data. The state had reported 195 deaths on Friday, informed the ministry.

