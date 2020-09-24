Tripura coronavirus update: 451 new cases reported, toll up at 257

-
At least 451 more people tested
positive for COVID-19 in Tripura on Thursday, pushing the tally in the state to 23,789, a health department official said.
The death toll rose to 257 with seven more people succumbing to the infection, he said.
West Tripura district, of which state capital Agartala is a part, has accounted for 142 of the 257 COVID-19 deaths, the official said
Tripura currently has 6,554 active coronavirus cases, while 16,955 people have recovered from the disease. Twenty- three patients have migrated to other states, the official said.
As many as 3,71,702 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the northeastern state so far, he added.
