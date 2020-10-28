Tripura reports 160 fresh Coronavirus cases, recoveries up by 202

Single-day recoveries



outnumbered new COVID-19 cases in Tripura, as 160 more people tested positive for the infection while 202 more people were cured of the disease on Wednesday, a health official said.

The new cases have pushed the northeastern state's COVID-19 caseload to 30,453, he said.

now has 1,757 active cases, while 28,332 people have recovered from the disease and 341 patients have succumbed to the infection so far, the official said, adding 23 patients have migrated to other states.

West district, under which Agartala falls, has reported 178 deaths so far, he said.

The state has tested 4,52,233 samples for COVID-19 so far, he added.

