Tripura reports 160 fresh Coronavirus cases, recoveries up by 202

Single-day recoveries
outnumbered new COVID-19 cases in Tripura, as 160 more people tested positive for the infection while 202 more people were cured of the disease on Wednesday, a health official said.
The new cases have pushed the northeastern state's COVID-19 caseload to 30,453, he said.
Tripura now has 1,757 active coronavirus cases, while 28,332 people have recovered from the disease and 341 patients have succumbed to the infection so far, the official said, adding 23 patients have migrated to other states.
West Tripura district, under which Agartala falls, has reported 178 coronavirus deaths so far, he said.
The state has tested 4,52,233 samples for COVID-19 so far, he added.
