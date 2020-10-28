Arunachal Pradesh reports 81 new coronavirus cases, 1 fresh fatality

-
ALSO READ
Covid-19: China has 2 more cases and Saudi Arabia considers budget cuts
Collect nasal samples for Covid test before moving bodies to mortuary: ICMR
Covid-19 found in all districts, tally around 400: Uttarakhand Health Secy
India 5th worst-hit Covid-19 country with 246,662 cases: Johns Hopkins data
Most populous nations report new peaks in infection as Covid lockdowns ease
-
Arunachal Pradesh's COVID-19
tally rose to 14,472 on Wednesday as 81 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said.
An undertrial prisoner lodged in Jully Central Jail succumbed to the infection at a hospital on Tuesday, taking the state's coronavirus death toll to 36, he said.
The 61-year-old man was admitted to the hospital on October 19. He died due to septic shock, State Surveillance Officer, Dr Lobsang Jampa said, adding the state has reported 18 coronavirus deaths this month.
The Capital Complex region reported the highest number of new cases at 18, followed by East Siang (13) and West Siang (12), he said.
"Two healthcare workers from Lower Dibang valley district are among the new patients," Jampa said.
Arunachal Pradesh now has 2,139 active coronavirus cases, while 12,297 people have been cured of the disease so far, taking the recovery rate among the COVID-19 patients in the state to 84.97 per cent.
The Capital Complex region, comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas, has the highest number of active coronavirus cases at 1,162, followed by West Siang (176) and East Siang (104), the official said.
The state has so far tested 3,10,668 samples for COVID-19, including 1,756 on Tuesday, he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU