Arunachal Pradesh reports 81 new coronavirus cases, 1 fresh fatality

Arunachal Pradesh's COVID-19



tally rose to 14,472 on Wednesday as 81 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said.

An undertrial prisoner lodged in Jully Central Jail succumbed to the infection at a hospital on Tuesday, taking the state's death toll to 36, he said.

The 61-year-old man was admitted to the hospital on October 19. He died due to septic shock, State Surveillance Officer, Dr Lobsang Jampa said, adding the state has reported 18 deaths this month.

The Capital Complex region reported the highest number of new cases at 18, followed by East Siang (13) and West Siang (12), he said.

"Two healthcare workers from Lower Dibang valley district are among the new patients," Jampa said.

Arunachal Pradesh now has 2,139 active cases, while 12,297 people have been cured of the disease so far, taking the recovery rate among the COVID-19 patients in the state to 84.97 per cent.

The Capital Complex region, comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas, has the highest number of active coronavirus cases at 1,162, followed by West Siang (176) and East Siang (104), the official said.

The state has so far tested 3,10,668 samples for COVID-19, including 1,756 on Tuesday, he added.

