Odisha coronavirus update: 1,540 Covid-19 cases, 12 fatalities reported

Odisha's COVID-19 caseload
mounted to 2,85,482 on Wednesday as 1,540 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said.
Twelve fresh fatalities pushed the coastal state's coronavirus death toll to 1,284, he said.
As many as 886 new cases were reported in quarantine centres, while 654 infections were detected during contact tracing, the official said.
Khurda district, under which Bhubaneswar falls, reported the highest number of new cases at 208, followed by Sundergarh (111) and Angul (100), he said.
Two fresh fatalities each were reported in Khurda, Jharsuguda and Nuapada districts, and one each in Nabarangpur, Puri, Sundergarh, Sambalpur, Cuttack and Ganjam districts, the official said.
Ganjam has so far reported the highest number of coronavirus fatalities at 228, followed by Khurda (221) and Cuttack (106), he said.
Fifty-three coronavirus patients have died due to other ailments so far, the official said.
Odisha now has 16,030 active coronavirus cases, while 2,68,115 people have recovered from the infection so far, he said.
The state has so far tested over 44.22 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 36,905 on Tuesday, the official added.
