Fresh Covid-19 cases remain below 45,000 as India's tally nears 8 million

The new coronavirus cases reported in India in a span of 24 hours remained below 45,000, even as the total COVID-19 caseload inched closer to 80 lakh, the Union health ministry said on Wednesday.
The country's COVID-19 caseload mounted to79,90,322with 43,893 fresh cases being reported in a day, while the death toll climbed to1,20,010 with 508 new fatalities, the ministry data updated at 8 am showed.
A totalof 72,59,509 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far, pushing the national recovery rate to 90.85 per cent, while thecasefatality rate stands at 1.50 per cent.
The active cases of coronavirus infections remained below 7 lakh for six days in a row, it said.
There are6,10,803 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country ason date,which comprises 7.64 per cent of the total caseload,the data stated.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7,30 lakh onAugust 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past50 lakh onSeptember 16,60 lakh on September 28 and crossed 70 lakh on October 11.
According to ICMR, acumulative total of 10,54,87,680samples have beentested up toOctober 27, with10,66,786 samples tested on Tuesday.
