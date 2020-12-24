Turkey coronavirus update: 19,650 Covid cases, 2,082,610 in total reported

-
-
Turkey reported on Wednesday 19,650 new COVID-19 cases, including 3,192 symptomatic patients, raising the total number in the country to 2,082,610.
The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 259 to 18,861, while the total recoveries climbed to 1,901,307 after 34,492 more recovered in the last 24 hours, according to the Turkish health ministry.
The rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients stands at 4.1 percent while the number of seriously ill patients is 4,901, said the ministry.
A total of 202,209 tests were conducted over the past day, bringing the overall number of tests in Turkey to 23,030,162.
Turkey reported its first COVID-19 case on March 11.
