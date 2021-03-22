BMC collected over Rs 40 cr from mask violators from April 2020-March 2021

The (BMC) on Sunday informed that it has collected Rs 40 crores from April 2020 to March 21, 2021 from 20 lakh offenders who violated the mandatory face mask rule to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Maharashtra reported 30,535 fresh COVID-19 cases, 11,314 recoveries, and 99 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the State Health Department.With these new cases, the cumulative count has surged to 24,79,682 including 2,10,120 active cases and 22,14,867 recoveries. The COVID-19 death toll in the state stood at 53,399. The fatality rate in the state now stands at 2.15 per cent.

reported 3,775 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of cases in the capital city to 3,62,654.

