JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

IMA seeks removal of a week posting provision for medical interns in Ayush
Business Standard

Twenty children in Puducherry hospitalised after testing positive for Covid

Twenty children hailing from Puducherry were hospitalised on Thursday after testing positive for COVID-19, Director of Health and Family Welfare services S Mohan Kumar said.

Topics
Coronavirus | children | Puducherry

Press Trust of India  |  Puducherry 

vaccine
Photo: Reuters

Twenty children hailing

from Puducherry were hospitalised on Thursday after testing positive for COVID-19, Director of Health and Family Welfare services S Mohan Kumar said.

They were admitted to the Indira Gandhi Government Medical College Hospital at Kadirkamam near here.

Kumar told PTI that details of their age were being collected.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Thu, July 15 2021. 15:11 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU