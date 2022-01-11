Twenty-nine new cases push Nagaland's Covid-19 tally to 32,311

-
Nagaland's COVID-19 tally rose to 32,331 on Tuesday as 29 more people tested positive for the infection, a health department official said.
The state had reported 32 fresh COVID-19 infections on Monday.
The north-eastern state's coronavirus death toll remained at 703 as no patient succumbed to the disease for the fifth consecutive day.
At present, there are 112 active COVID-19 cases in the state, while 30,424 patients have recovered from the infection thus far.
The coronavirus recovery rate now is 94.10 per cent, the official said.
Altogether 1,092 COVID-19 patients have migrated to other states to date.
As many as 3,098 beneficiaries in the age group of 15-18 years have been inoculated in the state till Monday.
A total of 13,47,257 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to 7,63,868 people in the state thus far, the health official said.
