Twenty-nine new cases push Nagaland's Covid-19 tally to 32,311

Nagaland's COVID-19 tally rose to 32,331 on Tuesday as 29 more people tested positive for the infection, a health department official said.

The state had reported 32 fresh COVID-19 infections on Monday.

The north-eastern state's death toll remained at 703 as no patient succumbed to the disease for the fifth consecutive day.

At present, there are 112 active COVID-19 cases in the state, while 30,424 patients have recovered from the infection thus far.

The recovery rate now is 94.10 per cent, the official said.

Altogether 1,092 COVID-19 patients have migrated to other states to date.

As many as 3,098 beneficiaries in the age group of 15-18 years have been inoculated in the state till Monday.

A total of 13,47,257 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to 7,63,868 people in the state thus far, the health official said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)