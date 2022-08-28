Twin Tower demolition: Stay indoors, wear N-95 mask, says expert

As the cloud of dust have engulfed the area after the demolition of the Twin Towers in Uttar Pradesh's Noida, the health expert suggests to the people in surrounding areas to stay indoors, keep the doors closed and windows of houses, turn on air purifiers and wear N-95 mask when they step outside their homes.

The rubble of demolished Twin Towers laid bare along with a cloud of dust in the vicinity after the demolition.

Taking precautionary measures, the hospitals near Sector 93A have made preparations to render emergency medical services if the need arises.

Felix Hospital in is also on high alert as doctors, paramedics, and nurses all are fully prepared for any emergency situation. The hospital is just 4 km away from the demolition spot.

Speaking to ANI, Dr Rashmi Gupta director Felix hospital, said that they are fully prepared for any kind of emergency.

"We are fully prepared for any situation. A total of 50 beds are ready in the hospital for emergency patients. Some beds are in an emergency, some are in general wards and some are in ICU with all facilities because if someone suffers from a severe problem then we have ventilator and oxygen support ready for that too. We have separate areas for all kinds of patients," said Dr Rashmi Gupta, when asked about the preparations made if the need for any kind of emergency falls back after demolition.

She further said that they have also kept around seven-eight ambulances ready in case any emergency arises.

"We have ambulances ready with basic life support and advanced life support system. Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs), who provide all the emergency services, ambulance drivers have been given training and they all are ready for any situation," she said.

Giving suggestions to people in surrounding areas, Dr Gupta said, "I would like to suggest people in surrounding areas is to stay indoors, close doors and windows of houses, turn on air purifiers, wear N-95 mask if going out."

The twin towers in came crashing down within a span of nearly nine seconds after the use of 3,700 kg explosives on Sunday, thus ending a nine-year-long legal battle.

The towers, Apex (32 floors) and Ceyane (29 floors), which are taller than the Qutub Minar in the national capital, were 100 metres tall and were brought down with explosives weighing at least 3,700 kg, in the biggest ever planned tower demolition bid.

Soon after the explosion that took place at the press of a button, the towers came crashing down, generating a cloud of massive dust and thus polluting the atmosphere around.

However, the Environment Department of the government has installed six Special dust machines at the demolition site to monitor pollution levels.

Anti-smog guns also sprayed water droplets in the air to bring down dust installed in an area nearby the demolition site.

The demolition of the Apex (32 storeys) and Ceyane (29 storeys) towers would have left behind about 35,000 cubic metres of debris that would take at least three months to be cleared.

The Supreme Court had given the go-ahead for the towers' demolition, which it had set for August 21, but was extended to August 28 at the Noida Authority's request.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)