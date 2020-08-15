Twitterati hail PM Modi for mentioning sanitary napkins in I-Day speech

Prime Minister came in for praise from users for mentioning in his speech with many of them calling it a step towards breaking taboos associated with menstruation.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Aushadhi Kendra' scheme, the prime minister said, the government has started giving away at Re 1 to empower women and keep their health in check.

In 6,000 Jan Aushadhi Kendras, more than 5 crore have been provided to women in a short period of time, he said in his speech from the ramparts of Red Fort.

The Twitterati said it is rare for a prime minister to talk about menstruation during a address and it will help in breaking taboos associated with it.

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar also took to the social media platform to praise the prime minister.

"Our @PMOIndia talking about sanitary pads in his speech today is true progress...made menstruation a mainstream topic. Also kudos to the government who has so far distributed sanitary pads to about 5 crore women at Re. 1," he said.

A user said, "Best thing about @narendramodi Ji speech today.. speaking passionately about women's hygiene, free sanitary pads, breaking taboos, open door to women in Armed forces once again! Good to see!".

Another user said raising the topic in the Independence Day speech is praiseworthy.

"Talking about the taboo topic of sanitary pads from Red Fort on the #IndependenceDay speech is something really huge, historical and praiseworthy. Kudos to @narendramodi," he said.

"In a country, where #menstruation is considered taboo and a society which does not pay attention to women's hygiene and health issue,#IndianPM talked about #sanitarypads in his #IndependenceDay2020 speech, another user said.

"He spoke about Swacchta & open defecation in 2014 and changed the way India thought of cleanliness. Today he broke another taboo by speaking about the importance of sanitary napkins. PM @narendramodi Ji is a man who has got the basics right. #AatmaNirbharBharat," a user said.

"Thanks @narendramodi for speaking about sanitary pads from the ramparts of Red Fort and hope the taboo is erased from today and also men know how to respect women @PMOIndia #HappyIndependenceDay," another user tweeted.

A Twitter user said the prime minister has set an example with the mention of sanitary napkins.

"PM @narendramodi talking about #SanitaryNapkins from the Red Fort on #IndependenceDay2020 is an example of how leaders can use the forum to break the taboos, set new norms & bring about an attitudinal shift in how the society perceives periods, pads and menstrual health!," the user said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)