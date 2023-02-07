Two-month long 'Cyber Suraksha' campaign launched by Delhi Police

JUST IN
Delhi Police on Tuesday launched the 'Cyber Suraksha' campaign in partnership with the aim to spread awareness about cyber safety and prevent people from falling prey to prevailing online frauds

IANS  |  New Delhi 

hacking, data, privacy, cyber security

Delhi Police on Tuesday launched the 'Cyber Suraksha' campaign in partnership with Meta with the aim to spread awareness about cyber safety and prevent people from falling prey to prevailing online frauds.

"The 'Cyber Suraksha' campaign would be a two-month long campaign, which will focus on training Delhi Police personnel on Meta's safety tools and resources, and impart digital literacy training to 10,000 students of various schools across Delhi," De lhi Police spokesperson Suman Nalwa said.

"Meta and Delhi Police will also build resources to educate users about protecting themselves against various cyber scams and fraud. The programme will focus on providing users, especially youth, with digital safety best practices and e-digital literacy awareness sessions, training resources, knowledge repository including child and adult safety self-help material, safety videos and other resources," she said.

During the event at Police Headquarters which was attended by around 300 girl students of various colleges across the city, the Delhi Police also launched a series of short films for internet users with an appeal "Fool Nahi-Cool Bane" as part of cyber awareness campaign.

Special Commissioner of Police, Perception Management & Media Cell, Sanjay Singh said that the women and children are among the most vulnerable section, who often fall prey, due to lacking awareness about cyber safety and crimes.

He urged the victims to report the matter as remaining silent gives an opportunity to the perpetrators to repeat similar acts and reiterated that "Not to speak out shall not be an option".

Special CP, Special Cell, H.G.S. Dhaliwal said that the cyber-related offences are growing exponentially and urged people to educate themselves and contribute by spreading awareness among amateur internet users, as together we will be able to make the cyber space safer.

--IANS

ssh/vd

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, February 07 2023. 19:50 IST

