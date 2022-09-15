Beating Retreat ceremony to begin in Rajasthan's Khajuwala from Sept 25

The will start soon in Khajuwala town in Bikaner district of on the lines of Wagah border of Punjab.

The Border Security Force (BSF) has started preparations for the start of this unique event from September 25 at the Parade Ground in Khajuwala.

Deputy Inspector General, Pushpendra Singh Rathore of Bikaner sector said that the parade will be held on the lines of Wagah border.

The preparations have been completed at 114th Battalion Khajuwala Parade Ground.

The common man will get a chance to know the courage and valour of the country's heroes closely, which will be a matter of pride for him, Rathore said.

There will be a parade every Sunday, which will be seen by tourists reaching Khajuwala from far and wide, he added.

--IANS

arc/khz/

