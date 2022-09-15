Beating Retreat ceremony to begin in Rajasthan's Khajuwala from Sept 25

-
ALSO READ
One year after Jalalabad bomb blast, accused arrested from Bikaner
Thousands witness iconic Attari-Wagah border ceremony after two years
BSF, Pakistan Rangers exchange sweets at Attari-Wagah border on Pak's I-Day
BSF recovers cache of assault weapons along Indo-Pak border in Punjab
BSF jurisdiction: Final report on new 50km limits, logistics prepared
-
The Beating Retreat ceremony will start soon in Khajuwala town in Bikaner district of Rajasthan on the lines of Wagah border of Punjab.
The Border Security Force (BSF) has started preparations for the start of this unique event from September 25 at the BSF Parade Ground in Khajuwala.
BSF Deputy Inspector General, Pushpendra Singh Rathore of Bikaner sector said that the parade will be held on the lines of Wagah border.
The Beating Retreat ceremony preparations have been completed at 114th BSF Battalion Khajuwala Parade Ground.
The common man will get a chance to know the courage and valour of the country's heroes closely, which will be a matter of pride for him, Rathore said.
There will be a parade every Sunday, which will be seen by tourists reaching Khajuwala from far and wide, he added.
--IANS
arc/khz/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Thu, September 15 2022. 07:33 IST