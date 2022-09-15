JUST IN
Business Standard

Beating Retreat ceremony to begin in Rajasthan's Khajuwala from Sept 25

The Beating Retreat ceremony will start soon in Khajuwala town in Bikaner district of Rajasthan on the lines of Wagah border of Punjab

IANS  |  Jaipur 

Attari: BSF and PAK Rangers during the Beating Retreat border ceremony on the occasion of 73rd Independence Day, at Attari-Wagah border post, about 35km from Amritsar, Thursday, Aug 15, 2018. (PTI Photo)
Representative Image (PTI Photo)

The Beating Retreat ceremony will start soon in Khajuwala town in Bikaner district of Rajasthan on the lines of Wagah border of Punjab.

The Border Security Force (BSF) has started preparations for the start of this unique event from September 25 at the BSF Parade Ground in Khajuwala.

BSF Deputy Inspector General, Pushpendra Singh Rathore of Bikaner sector said that the parade will be held on the lines of Wagah border.

The Beating Retreat ceremony preparations have been completed at 114th BSF Battalion Khajuwala Parade Ground.

The common man will get a chance to know the courage and valour of the country's heroes closely, which will be a matter of pride for him, Rathore said.

There will be a parade every Sunday, which will be seen by tourists reaching Khajuwala from far and wide, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, September 15 2022. 07:33 IST

