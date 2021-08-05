UCC: Not possible to lay down rigid time frame in the matter, Govt tells RS

-
ALSO READ
KL Meena to introduce private member Bill for uniform civil code in RS
Anurag Thakur takes charge as sports minister succeeding Rijiju
Told Hima Das not to lose heart on missing Tokyo Olympics 2021: Rijiju
Journey will continue to make India a great sporting nation: Kiren Rijiju
Chief Justice Bobde lauds Goa for implementing Uniform Civil Code
-
The government on Thursday said in Rajya Sabha that it may not be possible to lay down any "rigid time frame" on the issue of implementing uniform civil code in the country in view of the sensitivity involved and need for an in-depth study.
In a written response to a question on whether the government has any plan to implement uniform civil code in the country "any time soon", Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said Article 44 of the Constitution provides that the state shall endeavour to secure for the citizens a uniform civil code throughout the territory of India.
"In view of the importance of the subject matter and sensitivity involved, and it also requires in-depth study of the provisions of various personal laws governing different communities, the government requested the Law Commission of India to undertake examination of various issues relating to uniform civil code and to make recommendation thereof," the minister said.
"Hence, it may not be possible to lay down any rigid time frame in the matter," he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU