Udaipur tailor murder: RSS-linked Muslim body demands capital punishment

The Muslim Rashtriya Manch (MRM) on Wednesday demanded capital punishment for those who brutally killed a tailor in Rajasthan's Udaipur, calling them "terrorists and devils".
In a statement, the RSS-linked outfit said the perpetrators of the "barbaric" incident have "disgraced" Islam and brought "disrepute and shame" to the "peaceful" Muslims in India and other parts of the world.
"The Manch is deeply shocked by such a heinous murder, and strongly condemns it," the MRM said.
Two men armed with a cleaver allegedly killed Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur's Dhan Mandi area on Tuesday and posted videos online that said they are avenging an "insult to Islam", triggering stray cases of violence in the Rajasthan city, a part of which was placed under curfew.
In a video clip, one of the two assailants declared that they had beheaded the man and went on to threaten Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying their knife will get him as well.
"The Manch demands that these terrorists and devils be given harshest punishment. They must be hanged till death for the barbaric crime that they have committed. The government should set up a fast track court for the trial of the accused in the case," the statement added.
The police have arrested Riaz Akhtari, the man who allegedly hacked at the tailor's neck, and Ghouse Mohammad, who allegedly filmed the crime, and detained three others for their involvement in the case.
