UK reports another 32,367 coronavirus cases as tally surpass 5 million

Britain has reported another 32,367 cases in the latest 24-hour period, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 5,089,893, according to official figures released on Saturday.

The country also recorded another 34 coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 128,399. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test, the Xinhua news agency reported.

Nearly 87 per cent of the country's adults have been inoculated with their first dose of Covid-19 vaccine while over 65 per cent have had their second jab, according to the latest figures.

Ministers are considering exempting fully vaccinated National Health Service (NHS) staff in England from having to self-isolate if they are traced as a Covid contact.

A source said that no decision had been taken and ministers wanted to see evidence the move would be safe.

British Health Secretary Sajid Javid has said that from Aug. 16, people in England who have received two doses will no longer have to self-isolate if they come into contact with someone who has tested positive for Covid-19.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed Monday that most restrictions are set to end on July 19 as part of the final step of England's roadmap out of the lockdown, despite warnings from scientists that lifting all restrictions at this stage will increase likelihood of dangerous variants.

To bring life back to normal, countries such as Britain, China, Russia, the US as well as the European Union have been racing against time to roll out coronavirus vaccines.

