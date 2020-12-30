UK-returned women who escaped isolation test positive for new Covid strain

-
ALSO READ
Japan reports first case of new Covid strain that emerged in South Africa
Andhra Pradesh records 1,593 new Covid-19 positive cases, 2,178 recoveries
BioNTech CEO confident Covid-19 vaccine will work on new UK variant
Coronavirus tally rises to 844,359 in Andhra Pradesh; 1,392 new cases
Andhra Pradesh coronavirus update: State reports 3,342 new cases, 22 deaths
-
The Anglo-Indian women, who returned from the United Kingdom to Delhi and later reached Andhra Pradesh by a special train after escaping from an isolation centre in Delhi, have been tested positive for UK strain of Coronavirus, said Katamneni Bhaskar, Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare Department, Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday.
Bhaskar added that there is no evidence of the spread of UK 'strain' in Andhra Pradesh.
"There is no spread of UK strain in Andhra Pradesh from her (Anglo-India COVID positive woman who belonged to Rajahmundry). Her son who travelled with her tested negative. The commissioner appealed to the public that there is no need to panic and don't believe in rumours as the situation is being continuously monitored by the government," he stated.
As per official data Andhra Pradesh administration has traced 1,406 persons out of 1,423 persons who came from the UK to the state.
"A total of 12 persons were tested positive out of these 1,406 persons who underwent RTPCR test. Further 6,364 primary contacts of 1,406 persons were tested and 12 tested positive. Total 24 samples of these positive patients were sent to the Centre for Cellular & Molecular Biology (CCMB) and CCMB declared that UK strain was found in the sample of a woman belonging to Rajahmundry. Remaining 23 sample reports are yet to received from CCMB," Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare Department added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU