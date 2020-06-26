Union Home Secretary reviews implementation of Shah's decisions on Covid-19

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla reviewed the implementation of various decisions on COVID-19 in Delhi which were taken at a meeting chaired by Union Home Minister

"On 25 June, Union Home Secretary reviewed the implementation of various decisions on COVID in Delhi which were taken on 21 June in a meeting chaired by HM Member Niti Aayog, Director AIIMS, DG ICMR along with Delhi's Chief Secretary and Health Secretary attended the meeting," Spokesperson of Ministry of Home Affairs tweeted.

It is to mention that the Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) is set to conduct a sero-surveillance study in all 11 districts of Delhi focusing on as many as 20,000 households on a random basis including individuals below 18 years of age. The survey is expected to start by this week in the capital.A Central government panel which was constituted on the directions of Shah has recommended complete sero-surveillance in the city to detect the trend of COVID-19 infection in the population of Delhi.Till date, Delhi has reported about 73,780 COVID-19 cases and the virus has claimed at least 2,429 lives in the capital.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)