UP Assembly to have day reserved for women members during monsoon session

The Assembly will have a day reserved for women members during the Monsoon Session, commencing on September 19.

Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana said the decision has been taken in view of complaints that the women MLAs do not get appropriate opportunity to speak in the house.

"A day will be reserved for the women members during the monsoon session. At an interaction with the women MLAs, it was pointed out that they did not get appropriate opportunity to speak. So, we will fix a day for them and they will be given an opportunity to speak and raise their issues," he said.

The state Assembly Secretariat will also install coffee vending machines for the members in the lobbies during the upcoming session.

The members usually go to the Central Hall to get refreshments when the house has longer sittings.

Mahana confirmed that coffee vending machines would be installed for the members in the lobbies.

--IANS

amita/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)