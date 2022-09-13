JUST IN
Business Standard

UP Assembly to have day reserved for women members during monsoon session

Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana said the decision has been taken in view of complaints that the women MLAs do not get appropriate opportunity to speak in the house

Uttar Pradesh | UP Assembly

IANS  |  Lucknow 

On the floor of the Assembly, Yogi Adityanath said some persons “shamelessly” backed the Taliban despite the “cruelty they inflicted upon women and children” and stressed that their “faces” must be exposed.
The state Assembly Secretariat will also install coffee vending machines for the members in the lobbies during the upcoming session.

The Uttar Pradesh Assembly will have a day reserved for women members during the Monsoon Session, commencing on September 19.

Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana said the decision has been taken in view of complaints that the women MLAs do not get appropriate opportunity to speak in the house.

"A day will be reserved for the women members during the monsoon session. At an interaction with the women MLAs, it was pointed out that they did not get appropriate opportunity to speak. So, we will fix a day for them and they will be given an opportunity to speak and raise their issues," he said.

The state Assembly Secretariat will also install coffee vending machines for the members in the lobbies during the upcoming session.

The members usually go to the Central Hall to get refreshments when the house has longer sittings.

Mahana confirmed that coffee vending machines would be installed for the members in the lobbies.

--IANS

amita/ksk/

First Published: Tue, September 13 2022. 14:25 IST

