UP Assembly to have day reserved for women members during monsoon session

-
ALSO READ
Most districts in UP, Bihar and Jharkhand battle monsoon deficit
BJP MLA Arvind Giri from UP's Gola Gokarnnath dies due to cardiac arrest
Marred by frequent disruptions, Monsoon session ends 4 days before schedule
Southwest Monsoon arrives in Kerala three days ahead of scheduled date
Rain check: How to stay healthy and safe in monsoon season
-
The Uttar Pradesh Assembly will have a day reserved for women members during the Monsoon Session, commencing on September 19.
Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana said the decision has been taken in view of complaints that the women MLAs do not get appropriate opportunity to speak in the house.
"A day will be reserved for the women members during the monsoon session. At an interaction with the women MLAs, it was pointed out that they did not get appropriate opportunity to speak. So, we will fix a day for them and they will be given an opportunity to speak and raise their issues," he said.
The state Assembly Secretariat will also install coffee vending machines for the members in the lobbies during the upcoming session.
The members usually go to the Central Hall to get refreshments when the house has longer sittings.
Mahana confirmed that coffee vending machines would be installed for the members in the lobbies.
--IANS
amita/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Tue, September 13 2022. 14:25 IST