UP CM Adityanath warns against harassment in name of coronavirus protocols

-
ALSO READ
Covid-19 found in all districts, tally around 400: Uttarakhand Health Secy
India 5th worst-hit Covid-19 country with 246,662 cases: Johns Hopkins data
Covid-19 lockdown a success, no community transmission in India: ICMR
Delhi coronavirus update: Capital reports 2,737 Covid-19 cases, 19 deaths
India may face ICU beds shortage during Covid-19 peak in mid-Nov: Report
-
Harassment in the name of COVID-19 protocols will not be tolerated, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath told officials on Thursday as he asked them to create awareness and encourage people to follow the guidelines.
The chief minister warned of stern action if complaints were received, an official spokesperson said here.
Adityanath also clarified that there is no requirement for police or administrative permission for organising wedding functions, the official said.
Wedding functions can be held by complying with necessary COVID protocols and guidelines, the spokesman said, adding that workers and band group members are exempted from the restrictions on such events.
The chief minister has warned of strict action against officials and policemen stopping use of DJs and bands in weddings, he added.
On Monday, the Uttar Pradesh government issued fresh guidelines restricting the number of people attending an indoor event (outside containment zones) to 100. Similarly, in the case of outdoor programmes, less than 40 per cent of the area of the venue will be allowed to be occupied by people.
In both the scenarios, use of face masks, sanitisers, thermal scanning and maintaining social distancing are mandatory.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU