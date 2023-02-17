Kashmir is filled with tourists after abrogation of Article 370: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister on Thursday said that has become a tourist destination rather than a place for protests, stone pelting, and revolution.

Shah was referring to the development that had taken place in Kashmir post abrogation of of the Constitution of India.

"It is a moment of pride that I am part of a legacy of more than 75 years. Delhi Police has been known for their work since independence to the present day and has been appreciated by the whole nation," he added.

"We feel empowered as we think of Kashmir as we travel across the country. The instances of leftist politics & extremism have decreased now considerably," he stated.

On Thursday, Shah said the government is going to bring changes to all three laws of the IPC, CRPC, and Evidence Act.

"We have launched a trial in Delhi Police and are going to make it mandatory (for police personnel) to visit the forensic team for every crime with a punishment of more than 6 years," Shah added.

Meanwhile, Shah on Thursday urged all citizens of Tripura to turn out in big numbers to cast their votes.

The Northeast state is currently polling for its 60-member legislative assembly.

