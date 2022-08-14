JUST IN
Business Standard

Overjoyed, proud of amazing response to 'Har Ghar Tiranga' movement: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said he was overjoyed and proud of the amazing response to the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' movement

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (ANI Photo/PIB)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said he was overjoyed and proud of the amazing response to the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' movement.

He also said a record participation was being seen from people across different walks of life in the campaign.

"Overjoyed and proud of the amazing response to the #HarGharTiranga movement. We are seeing record participation from people across different walks of life," Modi said in a tweet.

This is a great way to mark Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, he said.

The prime minister urged people to share their photos with the national tricolour on harghartiranga.com.

Modi also tagged tweets on the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' being marked in various parts of the country and by forces such as the Border Security Force and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police.

The government has urged people to hoist or display the tricolour in their homes during August 13-15 to celebrate the 75th anniversary of India's independence.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, August 14 2022. 07:07 IST

