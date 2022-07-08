IMD predicts heavy rains in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh till July 10

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday predicted heavy rains in Punjab, and during the next two days till July 10.

From July 8 to July 10, heavy (64.5 to 114.5 mm) to very heavy (115.6 to 204.4 mm) is expected to lash Punjab, Haryana, and accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning.

The states are likely to encounter isolated/scattered activity with isolated thunderstorm/lightning today and increase hereafter becoming fairly widespread to widespread activity during the next two days.

"Isolated/scattered rainfall activity with isolated thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh-Delhi on 08th and increase thereafter becoming fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity likely over the region during 09th-10th July 2022," the statement read.

Hoshiarpur, Nawanshahr, Ropar, Ludhiana, Jalandhar and several other cities of are likely to witness heavy showers between July 9 and July 10. Many cities in are also likely to witness a torrential downpour.

Farmers are being advised to undertake measures to drain the excess water and not allow it to stagnate in the fields in order to avoid damage to paddy cultivation due to over-hydration and strong winds.

