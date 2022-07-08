IMD predicts heavy rains in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh till July 10

-
ALSO READ
IMD predicts heavy to very heavy rainfall in most parts of India for 3 days
Light rain with gusty winds likely in parts of Delhi-NCR, says IMD
IMD issues two-day red alert in five Kerala districts ahead of monsoons
Cyclone Asani intensifies in Bay of Bengal, unlikely to make landfall
Crop-nourishing monsoon rains likely to pick up steam by mid-June: IMD
-
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday predicted heavy rains in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh during the next two days till July 10.
From July 8 to July 10, heavy (64.5 to 114.5 mm) to very heavy rainfall (115.6 to 204.4 mm) is expected to lash Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning.
The states are likely to encounter isolated/scattered rainfall activity with isolated thunderstorm/lightning today and increase hereafter becoming fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity during the next two days.
"Isolated/scattered rainfall activity with isolated thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh-Delhi on 08th and increase thereafter becoming fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity likely over the region during 09th-10th July 2022," the IMD statement read.
Hoshiarpur, Nawanshahr, Ropar, Ludhiana, Jalandhar and several other cities of Punjab are likely to witness heavy showers between July 9 and July 10. Many cities in Haryana are also likely to witness a torrential downpour.
Farmers are being advised to undertake measures to drain the excess water and not allow it to stagnate in the fields in order to avoid damage to paddy cultivation due to over-hydration and strong winds.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU