UP reports 2 Covid deaths in Lucknow, Gonda, first in third wave

-
ALSO READ
IRCTC dedicates new food plaza for passengers at New Delhi railway station
DMRC's Grey Line extension opening deferred due to approach road issue
The first 24-hours multi-brand Food Plaza at New Delhi Railway Station
Eastern Railways resume local train services with 50 pc seating capacity
Rahul Gandhi-led Congress delegation likely to visit Lakhimpur Kheri today
-
Uttar Pradesh has reported two deaths -- first in the third wave of the pandemic -- in Lucknow and Gonda.
The deaths were reported after a gap of almost 200 days.
A woman from Lucknow and another from Gonda, both with comorbidities, died due to Covid-19 at the Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences (RMLIMS) and (King George's Medical University) KGMU respectively, on Saturday.
"The Lucknow woman succumbed to kidney failure," said deputy chief medical officer, RMLIMS, Dr Milind Vardhan.
The second victim was a 37-year-old woman from Gonda who was suffering from chronic liver disease.
"The woman was in a critical condition when she was admitted 10 days ago. She was shifted to the Covid ward after she tested positive and was on intensive care support," the doctor said.
"Among new cases, 69 patients were admitted to hospital, while others are recovering in home isolation," said Yogesh Raghuvanshi, spokesperson at CMO office.
At least 2,769 more people, including 63 healthcare workers, have tested Covid-19 positive in the last 24 hours in Lucknow. The cases were the highest in the third wave so far, taking the number of active cases to14,596.
The third wave, which began on December 22, has infected 15,761 people so far. About 1,165 patients, including 365 in the last 24 hours, have recovered. The city had recorded Covid-19 casualties for the last time on June 29, 2021.
Transmission rate went up by 11 per cent in 20 days.
--IANS
amita/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU