UP to conduct final dry run for Covid-19 vaccination at 1,500 centres today

Gearing up for the COVID-19 vaccine rollout in the country, Uttar Pradesh will conduct the third dry run of vaccination at 1,500 centres across the state on Monday.
As per an official statement from the Uttar government, this will the final mock drill to test all preparations for the vaccination drive.
The World Health Organisation (WHO) has praised the contact tracing done by the Uttar Pradesh government to control the spread of COVID-19 infection. "With the efforts made by the state government, the Coronavirus cases in the state are reducing," it said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today interact with chief ministers of all states via video conferencing to discuss the COVID-19 situation and coronavirus vaccination rollout.
Earlier, two dry runs for COVID-19 vaccination were conducted in Uttar Pradesh on January 2 and January 5.
On January 8, the second nationwide mock drill on the COVID-19 vaccination held at three-session sites of 736 districts across 33 states/Union Territories.
According to the Health Ministry, the objective of the mock drill on COVID-19 vaccination is to simulate the actual vaccine administration event.
The dry run is aimed at testing the laid out mechanisms for COVID-19 vaccination roll-out in the health system and to assess operational feasibility of using Co-WIN application in a field environment for planning, implementation, and reporting at the block, district, and state level.
