Urge govt to extend internship deadline: SC to NEET-PG-22 aspirants

The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the MBBS students seeking extending one-year internship deadline beyond May 31, criteria for aspirants for National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET)-PG-22, to make a representation to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).
A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud, Surya Kant, and Vikram Nath said that looking at the hardship faced by the aspirants, the MoHFW may decide on the representation within one week from the date of its submission.
The bench said that it is not expressing any opinion on the issue at this stage.
Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the MBBS Students, said that the examination has been extended but there is one important criterion that needs to be looked into.
He said that the criteria are that students appearing for the examination have to complete a one-year mandatory internship by May 31, 2022, to be eligible for the NEET-PG-22 examination.
This May 31, the deadline can be extended by a month or two, he said.
The bench said that it would be like stepping into the policy decision as there is no uniform date for commencement of the internship.
Suppose, even if we extend the May 31, deadline by a month or two, there may be a group of students who still miss out on the one-year deadline. It is more of a policy decision, let the government consider your representation, the bench said.
The top court noted that the date of NEET-PG-22, which was earlier scheduled to be held in March, has now been extended.
