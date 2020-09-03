JUST IN
US CDC asks states to be ready for coronavirus vaccine distribution by Nov

Three different vaccines are currently in Phase 3 trials in the U.S., during which the vaccine is given to thousands of people to test its safety and efficacy

IANS  |  Washington 

Public health officials have offered different predictions as far as when the first vaccine may be ready for distribution, with most hoping for early next year.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has asked states to be ready to distribute a potential coronavirus vaccine by November 1.

In a letter to state Governors and health departments on Wednesday, CDC Director Robert Redfield said the McKesson Corporation and its subsidiaries would soon be applying for permits to build distribution sites, reports Xinhua news agency.

He asked the Governors to consider waiving requirements that would delay construction or opening the sites.

"The normal time required to obtain these permits presents a significant barrier to the success of this urgent public health program," Redfield was quoted as saying in the letter.

"CDC urgently requests your assistance in expediting applications for these distribution facilities and, if necessary, asks that you consider waiving requirements that would prevent these facilities from becoming fully operational by November 1."

Several Covid-19 vaccines have already begun phase 3 clinical trials in the US.

In an interview with the Financial Times, Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Stephen Hahn said he would be willing to fast-track the coronavirus vaccine process with an emergency use authorization before phase 3 trials are over.

