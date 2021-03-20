US Defence Secretary condoles death of IAF pilot in MiG-21 aircraft crash

US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin on Saturday extended condolences to the Indian Air Force pilot who lost his life in an accident that took place earlier this week.
"I would like to express my deepest condolences for the tragic accident that killed an Indian Air Force pilot earlier this week," Austin, who is on a three-day visit to India, said while making the joint statement along with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.
"Our hearts go out to his family and friends...and his death reminds us of the risks our brave servicemen and women take each day to defend our democracies, our people, and our way of life," he added.
Group Captain Ashish Gupta lost his life after his MiG-21 Bison aircraft met with an accident on Wednesday morning.
"A MiG-21 Bison aircraft of IAF was involved in a fatal accident this morning while taking off for a combat training mission at an airbase in central India. The IAF lost Group Captain A Gupta in the tragic accident. IAF expresses deep condolences and stands firmly with the family members," the Indian Air Force had informed in a statement.
