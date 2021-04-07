US envoy for climate John Kerry calls on PM Modi

US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate called on Prime Minister on Wednesday and discussed issues relating to climate, including a forthcoming summit of 40 world leaders.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the discussions focussed on the climate leaders' summit as well as issues in the context of the upcoming United Nations Conference (COP26) and the UN Framework Convention on (UNFCC).

Kerry is currently on a visit to India.

"US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate @ClimateEnvoy called on PM @narendramodi. Discussions centred on forthcoming Climate Leaders' Summit as well as climate issues in the context of the @COP26 to the @UNFCCC which is to be held later this year," Bagchi said in a tweet.

Kerry held separate meetings with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday with a focus on issues relating to global climate action.

Following the meetings, Kerry, in a tweet, described India as a "vital partner in our fight against the climate crisis. We must raise ambition together, or we will fail together".

has been a major area of focus for US President Joe Biden. After taking charge as the president, Biden, on January 20, announced the return of the United States to the Paris climate accord.

Biden has invited 40 world leaders, including Modi, to the virtual summit on climate crisis later this month.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin are among the key leaders invited to the two-day conference beginning April 22.