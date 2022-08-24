JUST IN
Business Standard

Maharashtra logs 1,913 Covid-19 cases, five deaths; active tally at 12,578

With this addition, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the state climbed to 80,89,389, while the death toll increased to 1,48,208, it in a bulletin.

Topics
Maharashtra | Coronavirus | Omicron

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 1,913 new COVID-19 cases, an increase of three from a day ago, while five more patients died due to the infection, the health department said.

With this addition, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the state climbed to 80,89,389, while the death toll increased to 1,48,208, it in a bulletin.

On Tuesday, the state had recorded 1,910 cases and seven deaths.

As per the bulletin, of the total new cases recorded on Wednesday, the highest 1,320 were from the Mumbai administrative circle, followed by Pune (309), Nagpur (88), Nashik (65), Kolhapur (47), Akola (26), Latur (44) and Aurangabad (14) circles.

An administrative circle consists of multiple districts.

Of the five deaths reported on Wednesday, two were from Mumbai city and one each from Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg and Parbhani city, said the bulletin.

The number of discharged persons rose to 79,28,603 after 1,913 patients recovered from the infection during the day, leaving the state with 12,578 active cases, it said.

The highest number of 6,087 active cases are in Mumbai, followed by 2,298 and 1,779 in Thane and Pune districts, respectively, said the department.

Maharashtra's coronavirus recovery rate is 98.01 per cent, while the fatality rate stood at 1.83 per cent.

With 34,663 new coronavirus tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the number of swab samples examined so far in Maharashtra rose to 8,39,22,765, the bulletin said.

The coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 80,89,389; fresh cases 1,913; death toll 1,48,208; recoveries 79,28,603; active cases 12,578; total tests 8,39,22,765.

First Published: Wed, August 24 2022. 19:42 IST

