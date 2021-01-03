US not to follow UK's decision to delay 2nd dose of Covid-19 vaccine: Fauci

-
ALSO READ
Moderna's coronavirus vaccine tested in humans shows early promise
Chinese mainland reports 11 new imported Covid-19 cases, no deaths
Covid-19: Italy extends partial lockdown as Naples hospitals struggle
Covid-19: Japan sharply tightens ban on foreign visitors till January 31
Covid-19: Spanish Health Minister warns of serious risk without tough rules
-
The United States will not follow the UK's decision to delay the second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, said top US infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci.
Fauci while speaking to CNN on Friday said, "I would not be in favor of that... We're going to keep doing what we're doing,"
According to CNN, the UK government announced on Wednesday that "the UK will prioritize giving the first dose of the vaccine to those in the most high-risk group" and allow the second dose to be given up to 12 weeks later.
The UK adopted the strategy to give as many people as possible the first dose as quickly as possible, saying it affords some amount of protection.
Asked about his previous remark on whether the US should change its approach and adopt the UK's plan where Fauci answered, "that's under consideration." He told CNN Friday that this comment had been "misinterpreted."
Fauci noted that in their clinical trials, Pfizer and Moderna - the makers of the two vaccines approved in the US - studied the effectiveness of two doses a few weeks apart, not a few months apart. The director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases said, "The fact is we want to stick with what the science tells us, and the data that we have for both (vaccines) indicate you give a prime, followed by a boost in 21 days with Pfizer and 28 days with Moderna. And right now, that's the way we're going with it, and that's the decision that is made."
He added, "We make decisions based on data. We don't have any data of giving a single dose and waiting for more than the normal period of time (to give the second dose)."
Fauci said that the scientists are studying whether a new variant of the novel coronavirus found in South Africa will pose a threat to existing vaccines.
"The proof of the pudding is we have to test it, and that is what is happening now, testing the strain found in South Africa against the antibodies produced by the vaccines. We don't have that answer, but I am sure that answer is forthcoming soon," Fauci said, as quoted by CNN.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU