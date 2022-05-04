Uttar Pradesh govt to reactivate Covid Command Centre in Meerut

-
-
The Yogi Adityanath government has decided to activate the Integrated Covid Command Centre (ICCC) in Meerut after ten persons of a family tested positive for Covid in the district .
Health officials said that the surveillance teams have also been asked to gear-up and an intensive checking campaign will be conducted across the district.
Meanwhile the passengers coming from other states will also be screened at railway stations and bus stands.
The chief medical officer, Dr Akhilesh Mohan, has directed the district hospital and medical college to ensure availability of adequate oxygen beds.
The action comes after ten members of a family in Saket area were among the 20 fresh cases of Covid reported in Meerut in the past two days.
All of them are in home isolation. Dr Ashok Taliyan, divisional surveillance officer (DSO), said that out of the 10, one member was found with a recent travel history.
With this, the tally of active cases in the district has reached 38.
The health department has also requested the police and the district administration to ensure strict compliance with the Covid-related protocols in public places.
--IANS
amita/shs
