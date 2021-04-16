Uttar Pradesh postpones Class 10th, 12th board exams until May 20

-
ALSO READ
Board exams to be held offline on extended schedule: Odisha minister
Not yet thought of cancelling Goa board exams: CM Pramod Sawant
Meghalaya to hold Class 12 state board exams as per schedule: CM Sangma
Fate of UP Education Board students remains undecided: Details here
Union Budget 2021: Allocation for education pared by 6.13%, boost for KVs
-
The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday announced that the board examinations for Class 10th and 12th have been postponed till May 20.
"Class 10th and Class 12th exams of UP Board have been postponed till May 20. We'll hold a meeting in the first week of May to decide if we should hold the exams or explore other options," Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma said.
The decision comes at a time when the Central Board of Secondary Education has cancelled class 10 and postponed class 12 exams, in view of the rising number of Covid-19 cases across the country.
University examinations in Uttar Pradesh have also been postponed till May 15.
According to the Union Health Ministry, there are 1,11,835 active COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh while the cumulative cases of the infection have mounted to 6,22,810.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU