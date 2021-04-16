Uttar Pradesh postpones Class 10th, 12th board exams until May 20

JUST IN
Global Covid-19 caseload tops 138.8 million: Johns Hopkins University
Photo: Shutterstock

The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday announced that the board examinations for Class 10th and 12th have been postponed till May 20.

"Class 10th and Class 12th exams of UP Board have been postponed till May 20. We'll hold a meeting in the first week of May to decide if we should hold the exams or explore other options," Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma said.

The decision comes at a time when the Central Board of Secondary Education has cancelled class 10 and postponed class 12 exams, in view of the rising number of Covid-19 cases across the country.

University examinations in Uttar Pradesh have also been postponed till May 15.

According to the Union Health Ministry, there are 1,11,835 active COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh while the cumulative cases of the infection have mounted to 6,22,810.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, April 16 2021. 08:49 IST

