Goa clocks highest single-day spike of 757 Covid cases, tally 64,572

Goa has reported the highest single-day spike of 757 Covid cases in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 64,572, health offcials said.
Over the last weeks, the daily Covid tally had averaged out between 500 and 550.
Meanwhile, five more people have succumbed to Covid on Thursday, pushing the overall toll to 862.
--IANS
maya/sdr/
