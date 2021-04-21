Uttar Pradesh records highest single-day rise of 33,214 cases, 187 deaths

-
-
Uttar Pradesh has registered 33,214 fresh cases and 187 deaths, both the highest daily rise so far, according to a state government statement on Wednesday.
The death toll in the state now stood at 10,346 while the infection tally has reached 9,42,511.
Of the fresh deaths, state capital Lucknow recorded 21, followed by Kanpur 15, Varanasi 12, Gorakhpur 10, Unnao nine and Ghaziabad eight, the statement stated.
Among the new cases reported in a day, Lucknow recorded the most 5,902 infections, followed by Varanasi 2,564, Allahabad 1,828, Kanur 1,811 and Meerut 1,273.
During the same period, 14,198 COVID-19 patients have recuperated from the disease, taking the total number recoveries in the state so far to 6,89,900. Uttar Pradesh now has 2,42,265 active cases, it said.
