Uttar Pradesh reports 25 fresh Covid-19 cases, records no deaths

Uttar Pradesh on Sunday reported 25 fresh Covid cases, which took the tally to 17,08,500, according to an official statement.
No fatality from the infection was registered in the state and the death toll stands at 22,763, the statement issued by the Uttar Pradesh government said.
Of the fresh cases, six were reported from Lucknow and three from Agra, two from Varanasi, it said.
In the past 24 hours, 42 COVID-19 people have recovered from the disease, taking the total number of patients discharged so far in the state to 16,85,091.
The count of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 646, the statement said.
In the past 24 hours, more than 2.38 lakh samples have been tested in the state, while so far, over 6.59 crore samples have been tested in the state, the statement said.
