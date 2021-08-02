Maharashtra sees 4,869 new Covid-19 cases, 90 deaths, 8,429 recoveries

-
Maharashtra on Monday reported 4,869 fresh COVID-19 cases and 90 fatalities, taking the tally of infections to 63,15,063 and the toll to 1,33,038 while 8,429 patients recovered, the state health department said.
With the new additions, the tally of recoveries in Maharashtra now stands at 61,03,325, leaving the state with 75,303 active cases with a recovery rate of 96.65 per cent. The case fatality rate is 2.1 per cent, it said.
Mumbai reported 259 new cases and nine deaths, which raised the overall case-load to 7,35,366 and the count of fatalities to 15,908, the department said in a statement.
Mumbai division reported 730 cases during the day and 15 deaths, taking the tally to 16,42,223 and the toll to 34,380.
Nashik division saw 829 new cases including 739 cases in the Ahmednagar district.
Pune division reported 1,574 cases during the day, including 621 in Satara, 413 in Solapur and 260 in Pune districts.
Kolhapur division added 1,399 fresh cases, including 359 from the Kolhapur district, to its tally.
Aurangabad division reported 49 cases, Latur division 255, including 166 in the Beed district, 26 in the Akola division and seven in the Nagpur division, the department said.
Akola, Hingoli, Nandurbar, Wardha, Bhandara, and Gondia districts did not report a single COVID-19 case on Monday.
With 1,67,117 new tests, the number of samples tested so far in Maharashtra rose to 4,83,52,467.
The COVID-19 figures in Maharashtra are: Positive cases 63,15,063, deaths 1,33,038, recoveries 61,03,325, total tests 4,83,52,467, active cases 75,303, tests today 1,67,117.
