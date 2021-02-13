Uttarakhand glacier burst: Rescue operation underway at tunnel in Joshimath

-
Following the glacial burst and flash floods, the rescue operation is still underway on Saturday at the tunnel in Joshimath of Chamoli district.
A joint team of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and other teams are carrying out the operation.
A total of 38 bodies were recovered so far in the Uttarakhand glacier burst incident, out of which 12 bodies were identified and 26 remain unidentified, said Chamoli District Magistrate Swati Bhadoriya on Saturday.
Earlier on Friday, a lake has been formed near Raini village in Joshimath following the glacier burst causing massive destruction.
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Friday told media persons, "We have information about a lake that has been formed near Raini village in Joshimath. The lake is being monitored through satellites. Right now, we need to be cautious, but there is nothing to be worried about."
A glacier broke in the Tapovan-Reni area of Chamoli District of Uttarakhand on Sunday, which led to massive flooding in Dhauliganga and Alaknanda rivers and damaged houses and the nearby Rishiganga power project.
