Uttarakhand reports 868 fresh Covid-19 cases, tally now at 38,007

As many as 868 more people tested positive for COVID -19 in Uttarakhand on Friday, taking the state's tally to 38,007.
Four more infected people also died of the disease.
Dehradun district reported the highest number of 359 cases, Udham Singh Nagar 161, Haridwar 106 Nainital 83, Pauri 32, Bageshwar 29, Almora 26, Chamoli 21, Uttarkashi 19, Tehri 10, Pithoragarh nine, Champawat seven, Rudraprayag six, a state health department bulletin said.
Four more COVID-19 patients died, taking the death toll to 464, it said.
All the four fatalities were reported from AIIMS, Rishikesh, the bulletin said.
A total of 26,095 people have recovered, 155 migrated out of the state and 464 died. There are 11,293 active cases in the state, it stated.
