Water security important concern: PM Modi at launch of Jal Jan Abhiyan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said water security is an important concern for India and conserving the resource is a collective responsibility.

Topics
India Prime Minister | Narendra Modi | Jal shakti

Press Trust of India  |  Jaipur 

Jal Jeevan Mission
Photo: Shutterstock

Modi said this in a virtual address at the launch of Jal Jan Abhiyan, a joint nationwide campaign of Brahma Kumaris and the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti, in Rajasthan's Sirohi district.

We will have to generate faith in the value of water conservation among the people of the country," he said and called for combating water pollution.

The prime minister said depleting groundwater is a major challenge for the country.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, February 16 2023. 15:36 IST

