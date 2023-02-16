Water security important concern: PM Modi at launch of Jal Jan Abhiyan

-
ALSO READ
110 mn rural households in India now have access to tap-water connection
Goa becomes first state to be 'Har Ghar Jal' certified, says PM Modi
70 million piped water connection in three years, milestone achieved: PM
PM Modi to address 'Har Ghar Jal Utsav' in Goa virtually today at 10.30 AM
PM Modi virtually chairs National Ganga Council meeting in Kolkata
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said water security is an important concern for India and conserving the resource is a collective responsibility.
Modi said this in a virtual address at the launch of Jal Jan Abhiyan, a joint nationwide campaign of Brahma Kumaris and the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti, in Rajasthan's Sirohi district.
We will have to generate faith in the value of water conservation among the people of the country," he said and called for combating water pollution.
The prime minister said depleting groundwater is a major challenge for the country.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, February 16 2023. 15:36 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU