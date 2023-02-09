'We should love cows', rural development minister backs 'Cow Hug Day'

-
Union Rural Development Minister Giriraj Singh on Thursday backed the advisory issued by the Animal Welfare Board of India to celebrate 'Cow Hug Day' on February 14 and said everyone should love cows.
"It is a good initiative," Singh replied when asked about the advisory.
"We should love cows. I am happy that this mission has been started... You should also love cows," he added.
The Animal Welfare Board of India has issued a notice appealing to people to celebrate "Cow Hug Day" on February 14 to spread "positive energy" and encourage "collective happiness".
The notice said hugging cows will bring "emotional richness" and increase "individual and collective happiness".
It also mentioned that Vedic traditions are almost on the "verge of extinction" due to the "progress of West culture" and that the "dazzle of western civilisation has made our physical culture and heritage almost forgotten".
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, February 09 2023. 22:11 IST
