'We should love cows', rural development minister backs 'Cow Hug Day'

Union Minister on Thursday backed the advisory issued by the Animal Welfare Board of India to celebrate 'Cow Hug Day' on February 14 and said everyone should love .

"It is a good initiative," Singh replied when asked about the advisory.

"We should love . I am happy that this mission has been started... You should also love cows," he added.

The Animal Welfare Board of India has issued a notice appealing to people to celebrate "Cow Hug Day" on February 14 to spread "positive energy" and encourage "collective happiness".

The notice said hugging will bring "emotional richness" and increase "individual and collective happiness".

It also mentioned that Vedic traditions are almost on the "verge of extinction" due to the "progress of West culture" and that the "dazzle of western civilisation has made our physical culture and heritage almost forgotten".

