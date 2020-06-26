We will have to maintain social distancing until vaccine is made: PM Modi

Prime Minister on Friday said that till the time a vaccine is not developed for COVID-19, all have to maintain 'do gaj ki doori' (two yards distance) and wear face masks.

Speaking at the launch of "Atma Nirbhar Uttar Pradesh Rojgar Abhiyan", Prime Minister Modi said, "All of us have seen ups and downs. In our social life, there have been problems. No one has thought that the whole world will face a problem at the same time. Everyone is affected and everybody has faced problems. We don't know when we will get respite from this disease. till the time a vaccine is not developed, we know one thing that is to maintain 'do gaj ki doori' (two yards distance) and wear a face mask to prevent "

"Today I experience with you the power of work. Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyana Rojgar Abhiyaan is based on this power of work. This power has given inspiration to Atma Nirbhar Uttar Pradesh Rojgar Abhiyan," he added.

"I have full belief that like Uttar Pradesh, other states will also bring this type of schemes," he said.

"In the crisis, Uttar Pradesh has shown courage and temperament. It has achieved success and the way it fought and handled the situation, it is phenomenal," the Prime Minister said.

Prime Minister Modi had earlier launched "Atma Nirbhar Uttar Pradesh Rojgar Abhiyan" through video conferencing in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. About 1.25 crore migrant workers are expected to benefit from the programme.

